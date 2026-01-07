Massachusetts high school football HC steps down after 14 seasons

One of the longest tenured Massachusetts high school football head coaches announced on Wednesday that’s he stepping down after nearly 15 years of leading his program.

Wellesley (Mass.) head football coach Jesse Davis announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is stepping down after 14 seasons at the helm of the Raiders. Davis compiled an overall record of 99-58 during his tenure at Wellesley, including winning 10 or more games in 2016 and 2019.

Here is an excerpt from Davis’ announcement on social media regarding his resignation as Wellesley head coach:

After 14 seasons, I have decided to step down as the Head Football Coach at Wellesley High School.

This was a completely internal decision, and while it wasn’t an easy one to make, I know it is the right time. It has been an honor leading this program, and I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering support l’ve received from the administration and the entire Wellesley community throughout my time as head football coach.

When I first stepped into this role, I felt a tremendous debt to the coaches who came before me and those who taught me this craft. Especially Bill Tracey, Andy Levin, and Mike Mastro.

Today, feel that debt has been honored, and I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the Raiders into the future.

To our players, past and present: Thank you for your dedication, hard work and the trust you placed in our staff. While our time on the field and in the weight room was rewarding, the real reward has been the relationships that continued long after you moved on from WHS.

There is nothing more gratifying than staying connected and watching the men you’ve become, seeing the careers you’ve built, and the lives you’re leading today. That is the true measurement of this program’s success.

After 14 incredible seasons, it is time for a new voice to lead the Raiders. To our players, the families, and the Wellesley community: thank you for the loyalty and the support.

The work continues. Once a Raider, Always a Raider.

Coach Jesse Davis

— Raider_FB (@Raider_FB) January 7, 2026

In Davis’ 14 seasons leading the Raiders, the program only finished with one losing record in 2023 and went .500 in 2020.

Last season, Wellesley went 6-5 and reached the second round of the Massachusetts high school football Division 2 playoffs, falling to eventual league champion Catholic Memorial.

