Massachusetts high school football sound off on MIAA's decision on start date

While the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) football subcommittee may have figured out one issue when it pertains to a future playoff format, there was one decision that was unpopular to many of those around the state.

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The proposal to move the season was shot down and voted 17-6 against, which started off the meeting with a heated discussion which then moved over to social media for many coaches around Massachusetts. At the heart of the disagreement with coaches and the MIAA is the official start of the high school football season in Massachusetts would be on Aug. 24, a Monday, and full pads would begin four days later on Aug. 29, that very Saturday.

The wiggle room on its face looks narrow when trying to fit nearly a dozen full-padded practices and then turning around and begin playing on Sep. 10 for many teams is what is being argued, which became the sounding board on socials.

Mon 8/24 Start Date in Helmets

Sat 8/29 1st Day-Full Pads (12-13 days before game #1)

Tue 9/1 1st Scrimmage (9-10 days before game #1)

Only 10-11 Practices in Full Pads before game #1

2nd Scrimmage-Within one week of game #1

15 days to meet 15 practice min if you open on 9/10 — Mike Redding (@MikeRedding1) May 14, 2026

“I can provide plenty of reasons why the 8/24 start date for football will have negative consequences for student-athletes, but I am still waiting for just one good reason how the new date benefits students? One of the most frustrating decisions I have ever seen by the MIAA Board,” Mansfield assistant athletic director Mike Redding said via X.

Marshfield High School posted a statement via social media regarding their displeasure on the MIAA’s decision regarding the season’s start date.

“We are extremely disappointed by the reckless decision to push back the start of the preseason made by the (MIAA). It is clear that “player safety” is merely lip service as they further hinder the development of student athletes across the state,” the statement read on X.

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) quoted Redding’s post regarding the MIAA’s decision.

“This is a great point, however the BOD flatly rejecting the request from its own FB Com speaks volumes about how broken the MIAA is. This year several members of the com have questioned publicly what authority they have. With over 350 schools, coms with 16-23 ppl, shouldn’t rule,” the MHSFCA post says.

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