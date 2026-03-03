Massachusetts high school football state champion coach bolts for assistant role

Over the last six Massachusetts high school football seasons under the watch of head coach Matt Blood at the helm of the Uxbridge (Mass.) program has seen major success, including winning multiple state championships in the process.

On Monday, Holliston (Mass.) announced that Blood was joining their coaching staff for the 2026 season, thus ending the 2-time state champion head coach’s tenure at Uxbridge. Blood served as the program’s head coach from 2020-25, compiling a 47-13 record and leading the Spartans to back-to-back Division 7 Super Bowl wins in 2023 and 2024.

“Former Uxbridge Head Coach and two-time state champion Coach Matt Blood will be joining the Panther staff. Welcome to the family,” Holliston football announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Blood took on the Uxbridge job back in February, 2020 when the he was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. From there, Blood led one of the state’s most successful programs during his six years, notching a pair of 13-0 record in 2023-24.

The Spartans ended this past season with a 7-4 record and finishing ranked No. 105 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

Now Blood heads over to a Holliston, where the Panthers have gone 5-6 over the last two seasons under the watch of head coach Mike Yurof, who has compiled a 10-12 record from 2024-25.

The Panthers finished this past season ranked No. 95, according to the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

