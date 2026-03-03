Massachusetts high school football state champion coach bolts for assistant role
Over the last six Massachusetts high school football seasons under the watch of head coach Matt Blood at the helm of the Uxbridge (Mass.) program has seen major success, including winning multiple state championships in the process.
On Monday, Holliston (Mass.) announced that Blood was joining their coaching staff for the 2026 season, thus ending the 2-time state champion head coach’s tenure at Uxbridge. Blood served as the program’s head coach from 2020-25, compiling a 47-13 record and leading the Spartans to back-to-back Division 7 Super Bowl wins in 2023 and 2024.
“Former Uxbridge Head Coach and two-time state champion Coach Matt Blood will be joining the Panther staff. Welcome to the family,” Holliston football announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Blood took on the Uxbridge job back in February, 2020 when the he was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. From there, Blood led one of the state’s most successful programs during his six years, notching a pair of 13-0 record in 2023-24.
The Spartans ended this past season with a 7-4 record and finishing ranked No. 105 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Hot
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Nate Ament
Vols update star's injury
- 4
AP Poll
Big shakeup in Top 25
- 5Trending
Mark Stoops
Joins SEC contender's staff
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Now Blood heads over to a Holliston, where the Panthers have gone 5-6 over the last two seasons under the watch of head coach Mike Yurof, who has compiled a 10-12 record from 2024-25.
The Panthers finished this past season ranked No. 95, according to the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.
How to Follow Massachusetts High School Football
For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.