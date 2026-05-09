A Massachusetts high school football state championship-caliber program will be searching for their head coach for the first time in well over a decade, per a report.

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According to Spectrum News 1 Sports Director Kevin Shea on Saturday, Mike Ross is stepping down as the West Boylston Jr-sr (MA) Lions’ head coach after 11 seasons at the helm. Ross owns a 105-22 (.827 win percentage) over the course of decade plus in leading West Boylston’s football program.

BREAKING, Mike Ross steps down as head coach of West Boylston Football team, the hall of famer led 3 different schools to Super Bowl championships @WBMHSAthletics @GraftonAD #north @SpecNews1Worc @TweetWorcester hey buddy — Kevin Shea (@3KevinShea) May 9, 2026

Ross is known as one of the top high school football coaches out of the Bay State as the head coach has won everywhere he has been at. During his time as a Massachusetts high school football head coach, Ross has won Super Bowl state championships at North, Grafton, and West Boylston, respectively.

His latest run in winning Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state championships came from 2022 to 2024 when Ross led the Lions to three straight titles in Division 8. Ross’ lone undefeated campaign came in the 2023 season when he guided the Lions to a 13-0 mark en route to hoisting the Division 8 crown.

West Boylston becomes the latest Massachusetts high school football program to lose a high caliber state championship head coach as Brian Lee stepped down after 21 years as head coach of the King Philip Reg Warriors, the MIAA’s 2025 Division III state champions back in mid-April.

The Lions ended this past season with a 8-3 record and finished ranked No. 55 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.