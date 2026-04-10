A Massachusetts high school football program that’s had only one winning season in the last seven years is looking to run around their fortunes with their latest head coaching hiring.

According to an announcement made on social media, Whitman Hanson Regional (Mass.) athletic director Bob Rodgers announced the appointment of Bradley Leal as the Panthers next head football coach. Per the Boston Globe, Leal previously served as a defensive coordinator at Plymouth South and Pembroke, respectively.

“I am honored to accept the position of Head Football Coach at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School. For as long as I can remember, my dream has been to lead a program where I can shape the lives of young athletes, and I am grateful for the opportunity to do that here,” Leal said in a statement.

“I am entering my 17th season as a football coach. Having spent over a decade learning from great colleagues, players, and friends, I have seen firsthand that success is a testament to preparation and organization. Everything is earned, not given. Now it’s time to build our own program, and we have an excellent opportunity to build something special. I will do everything in my power to ensure our players reach their full potential, and I am ready to bring a relentless work ethic to the Whitman-Hanson family. I am looking forward to meeting the team and beginning this new chapter together.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 2026



Whitman-Hanson Regional High School

Names Bradley Leal as Varsity Football Head Coach

Veteran Educator and 17-Year Coaching Veteran Joins Panther Nation

WHITMAN, MA — The Whitman-Hanson Regional School District is proud to announce the… — Bob Rodgers (@WHathletics) April 10, 2026

Leal will be tasked in turning around a Whitman Hanson Regional bunch that were out-scored 431-127 last season, with the Panthers lone victory coming against New Bedford, 23-21.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Leal to Panther Nation. He brings many years of coaching experience and a genuine commitment to the character-centered philosophy that we hold deeply here at Whitman-Hanson,” Rodgers said.

The Panthers ended this past season with a 1-10 record and finished ranked No. 168 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.