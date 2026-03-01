Massachusetts high school football team hires new head coach

On Saturday, a Massachusetts high school football team announced the hiring of a new head coach.

According to a report by Sun Chronicle Sports, Attleboro High School has tabbed former Bridgewater-raynham Reg assistant head coach Lamont Penn as the program’s next lead man. Per the report, Penn was chose over a dozen other candidates that were being considered.

“We are proud to welcome Coach Penn to Attleboro High School,” Attleboro High School Director of Athletics Mark Houle said via the report. “We believe in his passion to create a high standard for our student-athletes on and off the field, and his vision to positively engage with our school community. We look forward to supporting Coach Penn as he works toward our program goals.”

Attleboro and Jim Winters parted ways back in mid-December, with the school going on a two-month search for a new head coach, concluding with the appointment of Penn. Over the course of four seasons as the head coach from 2022-2025, Winters had a 14-30 overall record.

Penn heads over to the Blue Bombardiers looking to guide the program to its first winning season since 2019 when Attleboro went 6-5. The program hasn’t strung together back-to-back winning campaigns since 2010-2011.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead this program,” Penn said in the report. “Attleboro has a strong tradition, and I am excited to work with our student-athletes to compete at a high level and represent our school with pride.”

The Blue Bombardiers ended this past season with a 3-8 record and finishing ranked No. 78 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Attleboro High School

Attleboro High School (AHS) is a comprehensive public high school located in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletic teams, AHS serves a diverse student body and promotes excellence through a wide range of extracurricular activities. With modern facilities and a commitment to student achievement, Attleboro High fosters a supportive environment preparing students for college, careers, and civic life.

