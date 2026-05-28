Massachusetts high school football team names new head coach

Its been less than a month since the Salem (Mass.) Witches have been without a head football coach, but the school announced on Thursday afternoon the hiring of the program’s next lead man.

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According to an announcement by the school via X, formerly known as Twitter, Salem has tabbed Malden Catholic offensive coordinator Brett Segala as the Witches next head football coach.

“Salem High School is thrilled to announce we have hired Brett Segala as our new head football coach! Football has played a significant role in Brett’s life as both an athlete and coach,” the statement says in the release about Segala’s hiring. “He played quarterback at Suny Cortland where he was a 2x All-Empire 8 selection. After graduating, Brett went on to earn his physical education teaching certification (NY/MA) and served as the head football coach for Cortland High School in New York for two years (2023-2024). After relocating to Massachusetts this past summer, Brett was hired as the offensive coordinator for Malden Catholic for the 2025 season.”

Brett is incredibly excited and honored to lead the Witches football program. He is passionate about creating a culture built on accountability, toughness, discipline, and pride, and helping student-athletes grow, not only as football players, but as leaders in the classroom, school, and community. He’s looking forward to building on the Witches football program’s storied tradition, and is excited to partner with athletes, families, staff, and the community to build something special in Salem.”

Head Football Coach Announcement!



Welcome Home Coach Brett Segala!



There will be a Football interest meeting Monday June 1st at 3:30 pm!#GDTBG #GoWitch pic.twitter.com/bJlv0aNnkX — Witches Sports (@WitchesSports) May 28, 2026

Segala takes over for Matt Bouchard, who stepped down earlier this month. Bouchard over the last dozen years compiled an overall record of 48-85, with multiple winless seasons from 2014 to 2025. The Witches best season under Bouchard came just a couple years ago in 2023 when Salem went 10-3.

Last season as the offensive coordinator at Malden Catholic, Segala called an offense that averaged 22.7 points per game through 12 contests played.

The Witches ended this past season with a 3-8 record and finished ranked No. 168 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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