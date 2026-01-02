The 5-time Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state champion Foxborough Warriors heard New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye loud and clear when the NFL MVP candidate called out the program on New Year’s Eve.

Maye was questioned by a group of reporters about the narrative that the Patriots have played a fairly easy schedule compared to other teams in the NFL. The former University of North Carolina quarterback fired back, but made mention of Foxborough in the process.

“We play in the National Football League,” Maye said on Wednesday to reporters responding to critics of their 2025 schedule. “Every team has great players. It’s not like we’re playing Foxborough High School down the road.”

In response, the Warriors jokingly on X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to Maye’s comments that day by mentioning that they were still in search for a Week 1 opponent for the 2026 Massachusetts high school football season if the Patriots were interested.

“We’re actually looking for a week 1 game next season if you’re interested“

We’re actually looking for a week 1 game next season if you’re interested @Patriots @DrakeMaye2 https://t.co/XaoAwm2z2H — Foxboro Warriors Football (@FoxboroFBall) December 31, 2025

The Warriors are coming off a 9-4 Massachusetts high school football campaign as they reached the MIAA Division 5 Super Bowl state championship game, falling short in a 14-7 decision to Shawsheen Valley Tech.

Foxborough has had a long winning tradition at the school as they have won football state titles in 1987, 1988, 1991, 2006 and 2023. The Warriors are also 16-time Hockomock League champions. When it comes to Massachusetts high school football football teams, Foxborough features one of the better ones out of the Bay State.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Old Colony State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.