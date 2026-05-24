Massachusetts high schools announce 2-year co-op for football

For the second time this off-season for Massachusetts high school football, two schools will be coming together to form one football program.

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According to a official announcement by Millis High School (Mass.) athletics, the athletic department announced a 2-year co-op agreement with Norfolk County (Mass.).

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership and what it means for the future of

football in Millis,” Millis athletic director Derek Phinney said in the press release. “Keeping our football

tradition alive while prioritizing player safety is our top priority. By bringing in Norfolk Aggie student-athletes, we aren’t just saving our varsity program; we are rebuilding the foundation by offering sub-varsity levels again. I want to extend a massive thank you to the Norfolk Aggie administration, specifically their Principal, Robin VanRotz, and Athletic Director, Matt Keating, for their tireless work behind the scenes to get this approved by the leagues and the MIAA. This is a win-win for both communities.”

The Mohawks have had a tough time the last three seasons, finishing below the .500 mark each year and posting a combined 10-21 mark. Last time Millis finished with a winning record was in 2022 when the team went 6-5.

Millis will pair up with Norfolk County, which didn’t previously offer football to its student-athletes, helping fill a void at the school. According to the MaxPreps roster from the 2025 season, the Mohawks only had 24 total players.

Last season Millis finished with a 2-7 record and was the No. 200 ranked team, according to the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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