Massachusetts high schools announce co-op for football moving forward

Two Massachusetts high school football programs will be combining forces for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, according to a report.

Dedham High School and Sharon High School will co-op football programs for the next two years, announced in a joint statement by the two schools. The two programs combined last season to go 5-16 and will inherit Sharon’s uniforms, play at the Eagle’s home field and use their independent schedule for the 2026 campaign.

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The Marauders especially had a difficult 2025 season where the team won two contests and only scored a total of 52 points through 10 games. The Eagles faired a little better, averaging 20.1 points per game and winning three games.

Down below is the official statement released by the schools regarding the co-op between the football programs:

Sharon High School and Dedham High School are proud to announce that we are planning a new cooperative football program set to begin with the 2026-2027 season. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for student-athletes while strengthening the tradition of high school football in both communities.

This collaborative effort brings together students, coaches, and families from Dedham and Sharon to build a unified program grounded in teamwork, sportsmanship, and student development. By combining participation from both schools, the program will support approximately 50 student-athletes, allowing for the continuation of both varsity and junior varsity teams and creating meaningful opportunities for players at all levels of experience.

At the heart of this partnership is a strong and experienced coaching staff drawn from both schools. The program will be led by Sharon Head Coach Ben Shuffain, alongside a dedicated group of Sharon and Dedham coaches who bring a wide range of expertise and a shared commitment to mentoring student-athletes. The structure ensures that players benefit from position-specific instruction, consistent support, and a positive, development-focused environment. Maintaining a low coach-to-player ratio will allow for individualized attention, helping each athlete grow both on and off the field.

Beyond the field, the co-op program will be designed to foster connection between the Sharon and Dedham communities. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to build new relationships, learn from one another, and represent both schools with pride. The partnership reflects the belief that athletics can serve as a powerful bridge, bringing communities together through shared goals, mutual respect, and school spirit.

By bringing both teams together through a shared program and strengthening the youth pipelines in each community, the goal is to create a foundation for long-term success. Over the next few years, this approach is intended to help each program rebuild and eventually thrive independently. The co-op also supports the long-term sustainability of football at both schools by maintaining a stable, balanced roster. This stability promotes a safer playing environment, reduces the risk of injury and fatigue, and provides a more competitive and enriching experience for all participants.

School leaders from both districts are enthusiastic about the future of the program and the opportunities it will provide.

“This partnership represents what is best about high school athletics, students coming together, supported by dedicated coaches and communities, to challenge themselves, grow, and be part of something larger than themselves,” said school administrators from both Sharon and Dedham.

As planning continues for the inaugural 2026 season, additional information will be shared with families and the community, including schedules, team logistics, and opportunities to support the program.

Dedham High School and Sharon High School look forward to launching this exciting new chapter together and celebrating the success of their student-athletes, both on the field and beyond.

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