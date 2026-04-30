Massachusetts' MIAA football subcommittee proposes return of the Super 8

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) gathered on Wednesday morning, with their football subcommittee the focal point of the discussions surrounding the playoff formats moving forward, per reporting by Recruiting Board’s Alex Agrella.

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For those of you who didn’t see my original post, here is what the proposal from the football sub committee was:



-9 Week regular season

-Super 8 in D1/D2 using Power Rankings (No opt outs)

-Cut the playoffs from 16 teams to 8



Schedule:

1-9 regular season

Week 10: Playoffs Round… — Alex Agrella (@AlexAgrellaRB) April 30, 2026

The buzz heading into the meeting was the possible proposal of the popular Super 8 concept returning to the high school football ranks as the private vs. public discussion around the country has ramped up immensely.

Among the key points of the postseason proposal talks was that of a slightly condensed league format and introducing a streamlined 9-week regular season. The Super 8 playoff format used for both Division 1 and Division 2, would be determined strictly through state power rankings with no opt-outs permitted if passed.

Implementing this approach ensures that the top 8 Massachusetts high school football teams in each division, as ranked by overall power metrics (factoring in strength of schedule, point differentials, and other advanced stats), automatically qualify regardless of just a team’s record per se. Another proposed wrinkle is the playoffs being reduced from 16 teams down to just 8 per division.

Each division would be comprised with a minimum of 30 teams and the likely schedule would flow with Weeks 1 through 9 constitute the full regular season. Week 10 kicks off the playoffs with Round 1, with likely quarterfinal matchups among the Super 8. Week 11 features the Final 4 semifinals, and culminating with the MIAA state championships.

The next time the MIAA football subcommittee is slated to gather together is on May 14th, which if the playoff proposal passes, wouldn’t go into motion until the fall of 2027.

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