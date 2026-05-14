Massachusetts' MIAA subcommittee votes to bring back Super 8

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) football subcommittee gathered once again on Thursday to discuss the playoff formats moving forward and voting on return of popular Super 8.

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After the association had voted and approved the format for baseball the day before, the Super 8 is nearly back for Massachusetts high school football as the subcommittee voted 13-4 to bring back the old playoff to the MIAA, per the Boston Herald’s Brendan Connelly. The proposal still have to be passed by the TMC, but all signs point to the Super 8 more so likely than not have going through.

The MIAA Football Committee votes in favor of a Super 8, as it passes with a 13-4 count.



Still has to be approved by the TMC, but discussions will move forward. @BosHeraldSports @Murray_Jack_ — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) May 14, 2026

The Super 8 proposal returning to the Massachusetts high school football ranks as the private vs. public discussion ramps up around the state certainly tones down the conversation for the moment.

Among the key points of the Super 8 postseason previously was that of a slightly condensed league format and introducing a much more streamlined 9-week regular season. The Super 8 playoff format used for both Division 1 and Division 2, would be determined strictly through state MIAA power rankings with no opt-outs permitted if passed.

Implementing this approach ensures that the top 8 Massachusetts high school football teams in each division, as ranked by overall power metrics (factoring in strength of schedule, point differentials, and other advanced stats), automatically qualify regardless of just a team’s record per se. Another proposed wrinkle is the playoffs being reduced from 16 teams down to just 8 per division.

Each division will be comprised with a minimum of 30 teams and the schedule would flow with Weeks 1 through 9 constitute the full regular season. Week 10 kicks off the playoffs with Round 1, with likely quarterfinal matchups among the Super 8. Week 11 features the Final 4 semifinals, and culminating with the MIAA state championships.

With the proposal tentatively passing via the subcommittee, the Super 8 wouldn’t go into motion until the fall of 2027.

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