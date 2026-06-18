Massachusetts' MIAA Tournament Management Committee approves Super 8 proposal

Last time it was the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) football subcommittee voting and approving the return of the popular ‘Super 8’ to return for the 2026-27 season. Thursday morning, it was the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee making their official vote.

The Super 8 will be returning to the state of Massachusetts starting with the ’26-27 school year, according to multiple reports.

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The motion to pass the Super 8 proposal passed, barely, by a 10-9 vote on Thursday, signaling the return of the postseason format that will officially return in over a year’s time.

The Super 8 now officially returning to the Massachusetts high school football ranks as the private vs. public discussion ramps up around the state certainly now heats back up the conversation.

Among the key points of the Super 8 postseason previously was that of a slightly condensed league format and introducing a much more streamlined 9-week regular season. The Super 8 playoff format used for both Division 1 and Division 2, would be determined strictly through state MIAA power rankings. Opt-outs will be permitted as the vote to require no opt outs failed, with 13 voting no and 7 going with yes.

Implementing this approach ensures that the top 8 Massachusetts high school football teams in each division, as ranked by overall power metrics (factoring in strength of schedule, point differentials, and other advanced stats), automatically qualify regardless of just a team’s record per se. Another proposed wrinkle is the playoffs being reduced from 16 teams down to just 8 per division.

Each division will be comprised with a minimum of 30 teams and the schedule would flow with Weeks 1 through 9 constitute the full regular season. Week 10 kicks off the playoffs with Round 1, with likely quarterfinal matchups among the Super 8. Week 11 features the Final 4 semifinals, and culminating with the MIAA state championships.

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