Mater Dei (Calif.) football releases 2026 slate of games

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The Golden State has already started to see some of the bigger name programs release their official 2026 high school football schedules, but none might top the annual anticipation that Mater Dei (Calif.) brings to the proverbial table. The Monarchs have seen an abundance of success on the high school gridiron, with multiple mythical national titles to their name, it’s hard to not recognize the brand from any respective state.

Now Mater Dei has unveiled who they will play this fall, and the mixture of out-of-state opponents combined with the Trinity League schedule always makes the Monarchs’ slate one of the most difficult in the nation.

Monarch Nation, the 2026 Schedule is here! Mark your calendars 🗓️



|/ pic.twitter.com/uyHrQronpW — Mater Dei Football (@MDFootball) March 11, 2026

Mater Dei is coming off a 8-3 season in which the program hadn’t lost three games since 2015. The Monarchs have seen plenty of movement when it comes to player transfer, especially at the quarterback position. Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Russell Sekona left Leuzinger and enrolled at Mater Dei, with last year’s backup Furian Inferrera (Minnesota commit) bolting for Mission Hills for his senior season.

The full Mater Dei 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – American Fork (UT)

Aug. 29 – at Orem (UT)

Sep. 4 – Valor Christian (CO)

Sep. 11 – Centennial

Sep. 18 – Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Oct. 2 – at Santa Margarita Catholic

Oct. 9 – at JSerra Catholic

Oct. 16 – at Servite

Oct. 23 – Orange Lutheran

Oct. 30 – St. John Bosco

Mater Dei, which won the CIF Open Division championship in 2024, finished as the state’s No. 5 ranked team this past 2025 season, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

