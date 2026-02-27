Mater Dei high school football in danger of playing another incomplete regular season

Last year, the Mater Dei High School football team played only nine regular-season games due to Bishop Montgomery’s forfeit. While the Monarchs had an August 29 schedule against the Knights, the game did not push through because of an on-field scuffle against Hawaii’s St. Louis High School the week before.

Rescheduling the game would have been possible, but Bishop Montgomery’s season was indefinitely suspended due to other issues. The most severe of those infractions was a booster paying families to persuade their sons to play football for the Knights. Eventually, the Monarchs finished their season at 8-3, losing twice to Centennial and once to Santa Margarita Catholic.

In 2026, Mater Dei High School football could experience déjà vu, as it has only one game day left to fill. Rudy Cambero, the team’s tight ends coach, posted on X, “We are looking for a 9/4 home game. Please DM if you are open.” Cambero ended his tweet by tagging some esteemed high school sports media personalities like Rivals/On3’s Greg Biggins.

As High School on SI’s Tarek Fattal reported, the Monarchs faced the same concern in 2024 and went so far as to offer financial assistance to any team willing to play them. However, with most schedules settled, Mater Dei played only nine regular-season games and won all of them.

Mater Dei High School football finished the year with a perfect 13-0 record, earning them the CIF Open Division state title and the national championship. Powerhouse squads like Bishop Gorman, St. Frances Academy, and St. John Bosco fell to Mater Dei during that flawless run.

