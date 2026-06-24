Matt Miller steps down as McKeesport (Pa.) head football coach

After days or swirling rumors and speculation, Matt Miller has decided himself to step away from coaching Pennsylvania high school football, according to multiple reports.

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Miller, the embattled McKeesport Area (Pa.) head football coach, handed in his resignation on Wednesday evening and it was accepted by the McKeesport Area school directors. His resignation was presented at a special meeting called to discuss a motion by member Matt Holtzman to discuss renewing the coaching staff for the 2026 season.

PA Today reports that assistant Tom Smith is slated to become the new head coach. Per reports, Georgia five-star running back commitment Kemon Spell was in attendance at the McKeesport school board meeting accepting Miller’s resignation as head coach.

McKeesport will have a new football coach this season, this after the school board passed a motion to accept Matt Miller’s resignation at a special meeting tonight. Several players attended and sat in the front row, among them prized recruit Kemon Spell. pic.twitter.com/YmGZIK0VwT — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) June 24, 2026

The school board a week ago delayed a vote that would have reportedly decided the fates of Miller and his staff remaining at the school. McKeesport will head into the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season with one of the state’s top teams, with much of that in large part to having a player like Spell apart of the team.

Last season for the Tigers, Spell ended the campaign rushing for 1,755 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns. Spell’s best performance came back in November against Thomas Jefferson, rushing for 331 yards and three scores.

McKeesport made a deep run through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) playoffs in 2025, finishing with a 9-4 record last fall.

More about McKeesport Area High School

“McKeesport Area High School, established in 1961, serves grades 9-12, offering a comprehensive academic and vocational curriculum. Its athletic facilities include the upgraded Weigle-Schaeffer Tiger Stadium. McKeesport emphasizes both academic and extracurricular excellence, competing in PIAA and WPIAL leagues. With a legacy of athletic championships, the school is known for its strong sports culture and community involvement.”