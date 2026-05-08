McCallie School (TN) announces changes to baseball's head coach

The Chattanooga (TN) McCallie School Blue Tornadoes athletic department announced on Thursday changes to the baseball program at the head coaching position.

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First of two announcements by the school was that current head coach Tim Costo will be stepping down as the program’s lead man at the end of the 2026 season, but will remain with the staff as an assistant. Costo led the Blue Tornadoes to a state championship in 2022.

McCallie Head Baseball Coach Tim Costo will step down at the end of the season but will remain on staff as an assistant. Costo has been with the program for 15 years and head coach for 10. He guided McCallie to a state title (2022) and a runnerup finish (2017).

McCallie Head Baseball Coach Tim Costo will step down at the end of the season but will remain on staff as an assistant. Costo has been with the program for 15 years and head coach for 10. He guided McCallie to a state title (2022) and a runnerup finish (2017).@McCallieBseball pic.twitter.com/nOpV5bbsSb — McCallie Athletics (@McCallieSports) May 7, 2026

In a corresponding move with Costo stepping down, the school announced the Matt Allen has been promoted to the position as head coach. Allen has been with the McCallie School’s baseball staff since the 2019 season.

“Baseball coach Matt Allen has been elevated to the head coaching position at (McCallie School). Allen has been a Blue Tornado assistant since 2019 and was head coach at Lincoln County for 5 years before accepting the McCallie role as science teacher and coach,” the statement reads.

McCallie School’s baseball team is currently 18-15 on the season and is slated to take on Memphis University School to start a 3-game series in the TSSAA postseason.

More about McCallie School

McCallie School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to character development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. McCallie’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, integrity, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.