McEachern (Ga.) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Georgia, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Peach State to reveal who they have lined up for the fall on their 2026 high school football schedule are the McEachern Indians of Power Springs, Georgia. The Indians had some high expectations to start the 2025 season, winning their initial game at the Corky Kell + Dave Walker Classic. McEachern had a terrific run through the regular season, going 10-0 before being upended by Walton in the first round of the AAAAAA playoffs.

Back with a vengeance, the Indians have plenty of talent in order to go unbeaten during the 2026 campaign, but to also make a deep playoff run as well. McEachern’s roster is deep with talent, featuring 2028 four-star athlete Casey Barner and the Indians received a big time transfer at the quarterback position in Brenton James, who came in from St. Augustine (Fla.).

The full McEachern 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times all scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Aug. 7 – at Cartersville – preseason scrimmage

Aug. 19 – at Kell – Corky Kell + Dave Walker Classic

Aug. 27 – at West Broward (Fla.) – Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase

Sep. 4 – Marietta

Sep. 11 – at Gainesville

Sep. 18 – North Atlanta

Oct. 2 – at Hillgrove

Oct. 9 – Campbell

Oct. 16 – at Pebblebrook

Oct. 30 – Harrison

Nov. 6 – at Kennesaw Mountain

The Indians ended this past season with a 10-1 record and finishing ranked No. 13 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about McEachern High School

McEachern High School, located in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and broad extracurricular opportunities. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. McEachern’s athletic teams are prominent in regional and state competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future challenges.

