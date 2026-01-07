Memphis to hire longtime Tennessee high school football coach

A longtime Tennessee high school football coach is expected to make the leap onto the collegiate level after announcing his resignation from the program.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Rodney Saulsberry is expected to be hired as the Memphis Tigers’ director of high school relations and player development. Saulsberry just recently stepped down as the head coach at Whitehaven High School (Tenn.) after 22 years at the helm of the Tigers’ football program.

Memphis is hiring longtime and multi-time state championship winning Tennessee high school head coach Rodney Saulsberry as director of high school relations and player development, a source tells @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/jxRIkkLqTJ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Saulsberry capped a legendary Tennessee high school football career just three wins short of 200 victories. The Whitehaven staple through 22 seasons compiled an overall record of 197-62, including winning multiple state championships.

Under Saulsberry’s watch, Whitehaven won two TSSAA Class 6A State Championships in 2012 and 2016 with a pair of perfect 15-0 seasons. Saulsberry led the program to two other state championship appearances as he rebuilt Whitehaven into a perennial playoff and state title contender.

