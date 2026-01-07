Memphis to hire longtime Tennessee high school football coach
A longtime Tennessee high school football coach is expected to make the leap onto the collegiate level after announcing his resignation from the program.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Rodney Saulsberry is expected to be hired as the Memphis Tigers’ director of high school relations and player development. Saulsberry just recently stepped down as the head coach at Whitehaven High School (Tenn.) after 22 years at the helm of the Tigers’ football program.
Saulsberry capped a legendary Tennessee high school football career just three wins short of 200 victories. The Whitehaven staple through 22 seasons compiled an overall record of 197-62, including winning multiple state championships.
Under Saulsberry’s watch, Whitehaven won two TSSAA Class 6A State Championships in 2012 and 2016 with a pair of perfect 15-0 seasons. Saulsberry led the program to two other state championship appearances as he rebuilt Whitehaven into a perennial playoff and state title contender.
More about Whitehaven High School
Whitehaven High School, located in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, serves a diverse student body and offers a range of academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs. Known for its commitment to both academic excellence and athletic achievement, Whitehaven fosters a supportive and ambitious environment where students are encouraged to excel on and off the field. The Tigers are widely recognized across Memphis for their school pride, bolstered by a passionate community and a strong legacy in high school athletics.
