Mercer County (Ky.) announces hire of new head football coach

Harrodsburg (Ky.) Mercer County Senior High School on Wednesday night announce the hiring of a new head football coach, according to a press release.

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The Titans have hired Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County head coach Travis Burns as the program’s next lead man for the football team. Burns led the Maroons the last two seasons, putting together a 20-8 overall record, including leading Pulaski County to the 2025 Class 5A state championship game.

“What made me so excited about this opportunity was the commitment I saw from the community and administration to get Mercer County football back on track,” Burns said in the press release. “After the growing pains and learning process, the sky is the limit for the Titans.”

What you will see is a fast, physical attacking style on both sides of the ball,” Burs said. “At the end of the day, whatever the scheme, it better fit the players because they are who matter the most. We should focus on what it takes to win instead of focusing on winning. The scoreboard will take care of itself when players focus on the little things every day.”

Burns led one of Kentucky high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season, putting together a 12-3 record and a No. 16 state ranking.

The Titans ended this past season with a 1-10 record and finishing at No. 140 in the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mercer County High School

Mercer County Senior High School, located in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, is a public high school known for its robust athletic programs, including football, basketball, and other sports. The school’s teams, known as the Titans, proudly wear the blue and gold colors. The school emphasizes both academic excellence and athletic achievement, fostering a supportive environment for students to excel in various extracurricular activities, including state-level sports competitions.

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