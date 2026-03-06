Mesa (Ariz.) names new head football coach

Mesa (Ariz.) has been in search of its next head football coach to replace Jeremy Hathcock, who left to accept the same position at Perry. On Thursday, the Jackrabbits announced who they have tabbed to oversee the program moving forward.

According to a social media announcement, Mesa has named former Mesa Community College head coach Ryan Felker to lead the football team. Felker was MCC’s head coach for seven seasons and owned a 41-32 record, including reaching four junior college bowl berths.

Jackrabbit Nation, the next chapter begins now. Mesa High School is excited to announce Ryan Felker as the next Head Football Coach, pending governing board approval. Teacher and current coaching staff member Cam Stephenson will step into a new role as Defensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/R6CSAwhqYR — Mesa Athletics (@MesaHSathletics) March 5, 2026

Felker takes over for Hathcock, who guided the Mesa Jackrabbits to a 7-5 finish last season and reached the quarterfinal round of the AIA Conference 6A playoffs, losing a heartbreaker to Centennial, 41-39.

The Pumas ended this past season finishing at No. 18 in the final 2025 Arizona high school football rankings. Among the expected returnees to the 2026 roster are junior quarterbacks Derek Carr (953 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Kane Anetema (1,108 yards, eight touchdowns).

