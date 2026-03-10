Mesquite Horn (Texas) names Newman Smith's Robert Boone new head football coach

Mesquite Horn has its new head football coach.

On Monday evening, DCTF’s Matt Stepp first reported that Mesquite ISD has named Newman Smith head coach Robert Boone as the new head coach of the Jaguars.

Boone replaces Vernon Hughes, who left Horn for Converse Judson after just one season at the helm. Boone becomes the fourth head coach for the program across the last six seasons.

Mike Overton, the Mesquite ISD’s all-time leader in wins, retired following the 2019 season. Replacing him has been a challenge for Horn.

Hughes was just 2-8 in his lone season with the Jaguars, but is considered a rising star in high school football coaching circles. Prior to taking the job at Horn, he had a highly successful stint as head coach at Pflugerville Weiss, finishing 17-5 in two years while securing a playoff berth in each.

He was hired at Horn last spring, but took over a program that played in arguably the deepest district in all of Texas high school football. Last year, their pod included 6A Division I state quarterfinalist Waxahachie, 6A-I state runner-up Duncanville, and 6A Division II state champion DeSoto.

Each finished ranked among the top 10 teams in the final Rivals Composite High School Football Team Rankings for Texas. And Horn’s three losses to them came by a combined score of 153-63.

For Boone, the good news is that the Jaguars will no longer share a district assignment with Duncanville, Waxahachie and DeSoto after the UIL put them into District 10 for the 2026-2028 seasons. He comes from a Newman Smith program that went 6-5 in 2025.

More about Horn High School

Rivals’ Keegan Pope contributed to this story.