Metcalfe County (KY) boys basketball names new head coach

Edmonton (KY) Metcalfe County boys basketball program has found who will be their lead man, according to an official press release by Metcalfe County Schools.

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Per the announcement, the school has tabbed former Bowling Green (KY) Warren East head coach Brandon Combs as the program’s next head coach. Combs served as the Raiders’ head coach for six seasons and previously as an volunteer assistant at Metcalfe County.

“I am extremely humbled to be selected to lead a basketball program in a place that is special, like Metcalfe County,” Combs said. “This is definitely a full circle moment for my family and me, as I started my coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at MCHS while attending WKU.”

Metcalfe County High School introduced its new boys basketball coach today. Brandon Combs joined the Hornets from Warren East, where he served as head boys basketball coach and athletic director. He was a volunteer assistant coach at Metcalfe County High School from 1999 to 2001. pic.twitter.com/rY28llG9Ek — Metcalfe County Schools (@MetcalfeSchools) May 1, 2026

MCHS Principal Joseph Eaton said, “We are so excited to have Coach Combs returning to Metcalfe County High School to take the helm of the boys basketball program. He brings extensive experience and a wealth of knowledge about basketball, particularly in the 16th District and the 4* Region. We look forward to his future success at MCHS.”

Metcalfe County is in search of their first winning campaign since 2021-2022 when the Hornets finished with a 18-11 record. It has been an uphill battle for the Hornets the last couple of seasons as the team has compiled a 18-38 combined mark.

The Hornets this past season with a 9-19 record and finished ranked No. 169 in the final 2025 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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