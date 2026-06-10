MIAA executive director comments on high school boys lacrosse team that forfeited playoff game

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (MIAA) executive director Bob Baldwin joined ‘The Greg Hill Show’ on Wednesday morning in response to Ipswich High School (Mass.) boys lacrosse team forfeiting to top seeded Cohasset (Mass.), was down several players due to a violation of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (MIAA) ‘Chemical Health Rule.’

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The decision to ultimately forfeit the Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse match was decided by the school and not imposed by the MIAA. Previous reports stated that multiple Ipswich players had reportedly smoked cigars after the school’s graduation over the weekend. Due to the number of players that were involved in the reported incident, the Tigers were unable to fulfill the obligation of filling their team, which requires at least 11.

Baldwin spoke to the radio show and touched on the matter from the MIAA’s perspective.

“And as a former coach and principal and superintendent, probably unless you’re in the room with an investigation, none of us probably have the true details of a situation,” Baldwin said on the show. “You know, if we’re doing our job right… things get emotional when you’re dealing with kids in sports. People love their communities and that. So I’m gonna give you what I know factually and do my best to be transparent. But at the same time, totally respect, support, understand what it is like — because they [the local school] are the true ones at the local level who have the details.”

“The way that I tried to tell my children — we had five children and all of them played sports. We had bench sitters and those that played on different levels. Then each and every one of them I said, ‘There are people… years ago… they’re trying to look out, find a picture of you with a Budweiser or something near.’ Be careful. We were made aware that someone shared something — a picture of the picture that you’re talking about. Mm-hmm. But that was sent… we don’t get involved in [it]. The school gets involved. And so we were made aware that the school was made aware of that picture. And then, seeing that picture, the school had to complete an investigation regarding that picture.”

The MIAA’s bylaw on the Chemical Health Rule reads the following: “During the entire academic year, a student shall not, regardless of the quantity, use or consume, possess, buy/sell or give away any beverage containing alcohol; any tobacco product; marijuana; steroids; or any controlled substance. It is not a violation for a student to be in possession of a legally defined drug specifically prescribed for the student’s own use by his/her doctor. The year begins with the first day of fall practice.”

“Now, it’s an MIAA rule that an athlete cannot use tobacco — would you not? Correct. In this case, the parents suggest — and they have evidence to back it up, which apparently was good enough for the principal, Mitchell, to say that the kids could play,” Baldwin added. “Evidence to back up [that] they were not using tobacco. Then it was a fake cigar that one of the dads had… And again, Greg, we did not rule on that. We were just made aware of [it]. Every decision in our handbook — yes, there’s a chemical health rule beyond tobacco. Unfortunately, schools have to do investigations. And it says upon confirmation of the building principle, it’s a local decision. We did not get involved at all in that decision. Please don’t take that as, you know, ‘Oh well, they’re shirking their duties.’ No. There’s a policy in the MIAA rules that discusses chemical health. However, each and every investigation and each and every decision is handled at the local level.”