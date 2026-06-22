Miami Carol City (Fla.) football reveals home/away designations for 2026

There’s not many teams in the state of Florida that might see a bigger jump in the win column than the Miami Carol City Chiefs (Fla.) in 2026. The Chiefs have seen a bevy of transfers during the off-season, with some of South Florida’s top high school football players flocking to Opa Locka. The influx of talent has many around the state believing this team could be in store for a potential championship run.

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The Chiefs received a few major transfers earlier this off-season when 2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear announced he would be leaving Miami Northwestern and transferring to Miami Carol City. Another couple of big additions for Carol City was 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard (2,935 yards, 31 touchdowns), who left Chaminade-Madonna and joined the Chiefs and 2028 athlete Aden Johnson transferring in from McArthur.

The Chiefs have arguably put together one of the most difficult schedules of all, with teams like Lee County (Ga.), Mainland, Miami Central and Miami Northwestern on the slate. The game that stands out the most is a Oct. 2 matchup with Georgia powerhouse Grayson on the road. Miami Carol City revealed their schedule earlier this year, but now have given official dates and home/away designations for the fall.

The full Miami Carol City 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at West Boca Raton (Fla.) – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Mainland (Fla.)

Aug. 28 – at Lee County (Ga.)

Sep. 4 – vs. Miami Norland (Fla.)

Sep. 17 – vs. Miami Edison (Fla.)

Sep. 24 – vs. Miami Booker T. Washington (Fla.)

Oct. 2 – at Grayson (Ga.)

Oct. 9 – Miami Northwestern (Fla.)

Oct. 16 – GMAC Championship

Oct. 23 – at Mater Academy Charter (Fla.)

Oct. 30 – Miami Central (Fla.)

The Chiefs finished with a 6-6 record and ranked as the No. 148, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.