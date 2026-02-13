Miami Central (Fla.) football to face Orange Lutheran in 2026

Last year it was Miami Northwestern (Fla.) football taking on California powerhouse Orange Lutheran to start the 2025 season. Now Miami Central will get a chance against the Lancers this upcoming fall campaign.

Rivals confirmed with Miami Central head coach Derrick Gibson on Friday morning that the Rockets will be facing off against the Lancers during the 2026 season. No date was provided, but Gibson had confirmed that the game was in the stages of being finalized. The Portal 305 had first announced the news via social media.

This past season was an up-and-down campaign for Orange Lutheran as the Lancers went from 4-4 to 2-6, having to forfeit their first two wins of the season against Miami Northwestern, a 17-13 victory on the field, and a 27-24 decision over Rancho Cucamonga due to use of an ineligible player.

The Lancers ended this past season with a 3-9 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

Miami Central finished with a 9-2 record in Gibson’s first season as head coach and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Rockets reached the Class 3A region final, falling to rival Miami Northwestern.

Gibson will have one of the top teams in the Sunshine State once again as Miami Central will feature 2028 four-star cornerback Quartavius Lyons, 2027 four-star cornerback T’ari Miller and 2028 three-star linebacker Steven Moore, respectively.

More about Miami Central High School

