Miami Columbus (Fla.) football releases 2026 slate of games

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

A program that’s been very successful over the last few years is the Miami Columbus Explorers, which has won three state championships over the last six seasons. Last season didn’t go exactly as planned down in Miami as the team fell below the .500 mark for the first time in over two decades. Now the team has put together a difficult 2026 schedule as the Explorers look to bounce back and be a viable contender for the FHSAA’s Class 6A state championship or possibly even the new Open Division title.

The game that stands out the most on the schedule is the season opener in Fort Lauderdale against nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.), which will be apart of the fifth annual Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.

The Explorers are coming off a down season where the team went 4-8, starting the 2025 campaign 0-5 and ranked No. 98, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Nonetheless, Columbus was still able to reach the Class 7A playoffs where they fell to Miami Palmetto, 27-10, in the region semifinals.

The full Columbus 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Miramar – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 20 – at Miami Southridge – Preseason game

Aug. 28 – Bishop Gorman (Nev.) – Broward County Classic

Sep. 4 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Sep. 11 – at Miami Palmetto

Sep. 18 – South Dade

Sep. 25 – Homestead

Oct. 1 – Southwest Miami

Oct. 8 – at Coral Gables Senior

Oct. 16 – GMAC Championship

Oct. 23 – Northwestern

