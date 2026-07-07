Miami Northwestern (Fla.) releases 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is the Sunshine State, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Next up out of the state of Florida to release their schedule for the 2026 high school football season is the Miami Northwestern Bulls, 9-time state champions. The Bulls fell just short of winning a 10th last year and changes across the board ended up occurring at ‘The West.’

Miami Northwestern did not retain Jaquatin Victrum, who was the interim lead man for Miami Northwestern during the 2025 season, to the permanent head coach position for 2026. Victrum led the team to a state championship appearance in his lone season at the helm, but many in South Florida saw disappointment in the ending of the Bulls’ campaign in the loss to the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines Vikings, a team they defeated 41-0 for the 3A crown in 2024 under then-head coach Teddy Bridgewater.

During the off-season, the school tabbed alum Jerome Thomas as the next head coach of the Bulls as the program looks to remain one of the best in South Florida. Thomas will be tasked to do so as the team has had to absorb the losses of key players like quarterback Neimann Lawrence (transferred to Plantation American Heritage) and wide receiver Nick Lennear (transferred to Miami Carol City).

The Bulls are coming off falling to Raines, 23-22, in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A state championship last season at Pitbull Stadium.

The full Miami Northwestern 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with the Week 1 date, opponent currently left as TBA.

Aug. 14 — at Palm Beach Central (Fla.) – Kickoff Classic

Week 1 — TBD

Aug. 27 — at Miami Jackson (Fla.)

Sep. 4 — at Hialeah (Fla.)

Sep. 12 — vs. Hawthorne in Orlando, Fla.

Sep. 17 — North Miami (Fla.)

Sep. 25 — Miami Central (Fla.)

Oct. 1 — American (Fla.)

Oct. 9 — at Miami Carol City (Fla.)

GMAC — TBD

Oct. 23 — Columbus (Fla.)

Miami Northwestern finished the 2025 season with a 14-1 record and ranked No. 4 in Florida, according to the final Florida Rivals High School Football Team Rankings, according to the Massey Ratings.

More about Miami Northwestern High School

“Miami Northwestern Senior High School, located in Miami, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Miami Northwestern’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”