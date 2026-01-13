Miami Northwestern tabs Jerome Thomas Jr. as football HC

Miami Northwestern (Fla.) has decided on who will be their next head football coach.

Jerome Thomas Jr. tells Rivals that he’s been promoted to Miami Northwestern head football coach. Thomas Jr. this past season was the defensive backs coach for the Bulls. Thomas Jr. played at Miami Northwestern before moving onto the collegiate level at Texas Southern and then signed with the Washington Commanders in 2015.

”Truly a blessing from god to be the head coach and pour back into these kids,” Thomas Jr. said to Rivals. “I walked this path myself as a player and now as a coach so I’m familiar and understand what it means to be the head coach at Miami Northwestern. The passion and love for this school from bull alumni and the surrounding community is the best you can ask for. I don’t have to come save the day Miami Northwestern football is a national brand and a brotherhood. The standard is championships and I don’t take this lightly the real work begins now it’s time to put our heads down and work.”

Thomas Jr. was apart of the Miami Northwestern staff this past season that reached the FHSAA Class 3A state championship game against Raines, in which the Bulls fell, 23-22. It was just last year that former head coach Teddy Bridgewater had led the Bulls to the 3A state championship, guiding the team to a 41-0 rout of the Raines Vikings.

Bridgewater was under a suspension by Miami Northwestern for the 2025-26 school year due to the allegations of providing impermissible benefits to his players.

Miami Northwestern is coming off a 14-1 season where they fell in the Class 3A state championship at Pitbull Stadium. Bridgewater and the Bulls will look to get back into the state championship conversation in Class 3A where they won’t have to contend directly with rival Miami Central, which got bumped up to Class 4A. A huge building block piece that has remained at the school is 2028 four-star Neimann Lawrence.

One major piece of the puzzle did depart this off-season in wide receiver Nicholas Lennear, who transferred to Carol City last month.

More about Miami Northwestern High School

Miami Northwestern Senior High School, located in Miami, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Miami Northwestern’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

