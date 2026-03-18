Miami Springs (Fla.) football coach T.Y. Hilton announces NFL retirement

Miami Springs Senior (Fla.) tabbed alum and former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as the program’s next head football coach back in early December.

Hilton made it officially official on Wednesday afternoon that he won’t be returning to play in NFL, announcing his retirement via a social media post.

After an incredible journey, it’s time for me to retire from the game of football and begin a new chapter.

Thank you to Mr. Irsay, his family and the entire Colts organization for believing in a kid from Miami and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream wearing the horseshoe.

I also want to thank the Cowboys organization for giving me the opportunity to continue playing the game I love.

To my teammates – thank you for the brotherhood. The early mornings, long practices, and the battles on Sundays are memories I’ll carry with me forever.

To the fans in Indy, your support meant everything to me from day one. I’ll never forget running out of that tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time.

Hilton played collegiately at Florida International, finishing his 2011 senior season with 72 receptions for 1,038 yards and seven touchdowns. Hilton would be drafted No. 93 overall in the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and would later play for the Dallas Cowboys as well.

In Hilton’s 11 seasons in the NFL, the wide receiver played in 146 games, amassing 638 receptions for 9,812 yards and 53 receiving touchdowns. He was also selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl on four separate occasions throughout his professional career.

Hilton heads into the 2026 Florida high school football campaign preparing to coach his first-ever season at Miami Springs.

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