Michael Beasley III, son of former No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick, to play at New York prep powerhouse

New York high school basketball powerhouse Archbishop Stepinac has become a home for the sons of former NBA players in recent years. That trend will continue with news coming from Adam Zagoria that Michael Beasley III, the son of former Kansas State All-American Michael Beasley II, will suit up for the Crusaders beginning next season.

Beasley III, a Class of 2030 recruit, is entering high school next fall as a freshman. However, his name, size and early skill set are drawing him attention as a national prospect.

Already standing 6’8, he towers over most of his competition at the middle school level and has the same left-handed jumper that his father did as a high school All-American and future No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick.

He has already started drawing attention on the EYBL Jr. Circuit, where he plays with Northeast powerhouse PSA Cardinals.

At Stepinac, he’ll follow in the recent footsteps of a slew of top prospects. And in particular, a handful who are also the sons of former NBA players.

Last year, the Crusaders roster featured twin centers Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff — the sons of 16-year veteran and former All-Star center Theo Ratliff. Each ranked as top-30 prospects nationally in the Class of 2026 and signed with USC in November.

In 2021, Stepinac was led by AJ Griffin, son of former NBA journeyman and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin. AJ signed with Duke, where he was on the ACC’s All-Freshman team before being selected No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. His older brother, Alan Griffin, starred at Stepinac three years prior before playing in college at Illinois and Syracuse, where he was one of the ACC’s best shooters as a junior.

Along with Beasley III, Stepinac is expected to have a talented roster despite losing multiple Power 4 signees from this year’s team that finished No. 1 in the New York Rivals Composite High School Basketball Team Rankings.

More about Archbishop Stepinac

Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program featuring sports like basketball, football, and track. The school focuses on nurturing both athletic and academic success, providing students with opportunities to excel in a range of sports. With dedicated coaching, modern facilities, and a commitment to student-athlete development, Archbishop Stepinac aims to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among its athletes while maintaining a strong academic foundation.