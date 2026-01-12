Michael Harper steps down as head football coach at New Hope (AL)

After just two seasons at the helm, Michael Harper has decided to step away from coaching Alabama high school football.

According to a report by AL.com Sports, Harper has officially stepped down as the head coach at New Hope (Ala.) after two seasons leading the Indians. In his two campaigns at New Hope, Harper had a 5-15 record in one of the more competitive regions in the Yellowhammer State.

Before Harper accepted the head coaching position at New Hope he was the Whitesburg Christian head coach for the 2020 season and afterwards landed at Hazel Green as the offensive coordinator in 2023.

New Hope has had a tough time getting above the .500 mark as late, with the team over the last 10 years having finished 5-6 and below. The last time the Indians finished above the .500 mark was back in 2015 when they ended the season 9-5.

Harper went 3-7 in 2024 and 2-8 in 2025, playing out of a tough Class 4A, Region 8.

More about New Hope High School

New Hope High School in New Hope, Alabama, is a co-educational public school serving a student population of about 370. Known for its strong community ties, the school’s mascot is the Indians, and its athletics program includes football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and more. The school emphasizes both academic and athletic achievement, offering a well-rounded education. With a supportive environment, New Hope fosters student growth through extracurricular activities and sports.

