Michigan commit Xavier Muhammad transferring to Shadow Creek (TX)

According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Class 2027 four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad is transferring from South Houston (TX) to Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek.

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Muhammad is the state’s No. 13, No. 9 at his position and No. 106 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

NEW: Blue chip defensive lineman and Michigan commit Xavier Muhammad has transferred and will play his senior season for Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, he tells @Rivalshttps://t.co/vLNkBo2x5f pic.twitter.com/acrhYEbg6v — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 10, 2026

South Houston is coming off a 0-10 season and Shadow Creek finished with a 8-4 mark from the 2025 campaign and was ranked No. 71, according to the Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

“There aren’t many defensive linemen in the ’27 class with a higher ceiling than Muhammad. He checks off so many boxes in terms of the frame, multi-sport athleticism and two-way snaps on the grid-iron. Boasts some high end measurable’s, with an athletic 6-foot-3.5, 265 pound frame, an 84” wingspan and nearly 11” hands. He threw the shot put 53’10 and the discus 107’4” last month and averaged a double-double in hoops this past season with 15.1 points and 12.5 rebounds a game. His athleticism pops on the hardwood and he can play above the rim. Frame wise and play style, reminds of Ohio State ’26 signee Khary Wilder. Played predominately as an edge rusher last season but we think he slides inside and plays a more traditional tackle or three-tech role at the college level. He’s athletic enough to play out of a two-point stance in space and can run down plays from behind. Shows short area quickness getting up the field and the twitch and flexibility to stop/start and change direction with ease. Plays with heavy hands and is very strong at the point of attack. Can hold up in the run game and uses his length to easily disengage and make plays in the backfield. Can set the edge and either string a play out or use his quickness to make plays outside his area. His game will take another jump once he hits college and can focus solely on football as he’s never been able to take part in an off-season training program or Spring ball due to his basketball and track commitments. An easy high Power 4 prospect and a player we could see playing on Sunday’s for a very long time.” – Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Greg Biggins

More about Shadow Creek High School

“Shadow Creek High School, located in Pearland, Texas, serves grades 9 through 12 and is part of the Alvin Independent School District. Known for its vibrant academic and athletic programs, the school boasts a strong commitment to student development and community involvement. The Sharks have built a reputation for excellence in various sports, with a particularly strong showing in football and basketball.”