Michigan high school basketball court dedicated to Rudy Tomjanovich

Before Rudy Tomjanovich became an NBA All-Star and a champion coach, he was a Michigan high school basketball standout. More than two decades after his last coaching stint, his alma mater honored him by naming its basketball court after him.

Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press wrote that Hamtramck High School paid tribute to Tomjanovich by renaming its basketball court “Rudy T’s Court” on February 20. The honoring occurred before the team’s regular-season finale against Detroit University Prep Arts and Design.

During the festivities, the now 77-year-old Tomjanovich signed autographs and addressed the crowd following the unveiling of the court’s new name. His family members, classmates, and former neighbors attended the event.

Before he became a Michigan high school basketball standout, Rudy Tomjanovich fell in love with baseball first. However, he transitioned to the sport that made him popular, but his journey had some hiccups. Initially cut from his high school basketball team, Tomjanovich dedicated himself to improving. His efforts earned him a spot on his high school squad and eventually on the University of Michigan basketball team.

Tomjanovich averaged 25.1 points and 14.4 rebounds in three seasons with the Wolverines. He also earned two First-team All-Big Ten and two All-American selections during his time at Ann Arbor. After college, the San Diego Rockets selected him second overall in the 1970 NBA draft. He played 12 seasons for the Rockets franchise, earning five All-Star selections.

Younger basketball fans will remember Tomjanovich as the Houston Rockets’ head coach. He ascended to that job in 1992, nine years after he started as an assistant to Bill Fitch and Don Chaney. He guided the Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995, making them only one of two NBA teams to win multiple championships in the 90’s.

After his coaching tenure with the Rockets, Rudy Tomjanovich replaced Phil Jackson as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach. However, he lasted only 43 games and stayed with the franchise as a consultant. His success earned him induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.