Michigan high school football coach stepping down after 13 seasons

After 13 Michigan high school football seasons at the helm of the Muskegon Catholic, Steve Czerwon has decided it is time to step away from the Crusaders’ sidelines.

The 4-time state championship head coach announced on Thursday via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s stepping down as Muskegon Catholic’s lead man. Czerwon guided the program to four straight state titles from 2013 to 2016.

“After 13 years as the head coach and 22 on the staff, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this job,” Czerwon said via a statement. “Serving as the Football Head Coach at Muskegon Catholic has been the most meaningful thing I have done in my professional career. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that this school has afforded me and for the Catholic standard of excellence that it stands for. I am deeply proud that I was able to help in carrying on a tradition that was established before me and one that will continue deep into the future.”

None of this would have been possible without the dedication that has been demonstrated over the years by the players, the parents, fellow coaches, administrators, and supporters. I appreciate the assistance I’ve received from the MCC extended family over the years. Most of all, I’m most proud of the men that so many l’ve coached have become.

We made memories and accomplished things that they will have with them forever.”

Czerwon is an alum of Muskegon Catholic having played quarterback for the Crusaders from 1992 to 1994 under longtime head coach Mike Holmes, who led the team for 25 seasons and won six Michigan high school football state championships.

Before taking over for Holmes in 2013, Czerwon coached nine seasons at MCC on the Crusaders’ JV and varsity programs.

The Crusaders ended this past season finishing at No. 427 in the final 2025 Michigan high school football rankings.

