Michigan high school football: Detroit Catholic Central reveals 2026 schedule

Detroit Catholic Central finished the 2025 Michigan high school football season as the No. 1 team in both the Massey and the Rivals Composite Team Rankings. The Shamrocks deserved the top spot after completing a 14-0 slate and winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division I state championship against Cass Technical.

Detroit Catholic cruised to the title, with their winning margins in all games at least 12 points. Therefore, their goal in 2026 is to defend their crown while maintaining their relentless brand of football. However, to win their 12th state championship, the Shamrocks must first qualify for the playoffs with an impressive regular season.

As posted on Instagram, the Shamrocks will have nine regular-season games, four of which are at home. They will open the season on the road against Chippewa Valley in the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic, then host Davison the following week. Detroit Catholic Central’s other road games are against St. John’s Jesuit, St. Mary’s Prep, St. Francis de Sales, and Brother Rice. In what could be their toughest matchup in the 2026 Michigan high school football regular season, the Shamrocks will face St. Mary’s, the reigning Division 2 champions.

Meanwhile, Detroit Catholic Central will host Canada’s Holy Name Catholic, the 2025 Simcoe Bowl champions of the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations. Also visiting the Shamrocks are De La Salle Collegiate High School and Ohio’s Central Catholic.

August 27 – at Chippewa Valley

September 4 – versus Davison

September 11 – versus Holy Name Catholic (Canada)

September 18 – versus De La Salle Collegiate High School

September 25 – at St. John’s Jesuit (Ohio)

October 3 – versus Toledo Central Catholic (Boys’ Bowl)

October 9 – at St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)

October 16 – at St. Francis de Sales (Ohio)

October 24 – at Brother Rice (Birmingham)