Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic 2026 football matchups

Last year was the third annual Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic event, hosted by Wilmington (Del.) Salesianum High School at Abessinio Stadium, which featured some strong interstate matchups. The latest edition of the event is shaping up to be another good one as the website has five announced matchups thus far that will be played in Wilmington, Delaware.

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Among the notable teams that will be participating in the fourth annual event in early September are host Salesianum, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Pa.), Atlantic City (N.J.) and Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep, which head in with plenty of intrigue as the Hermits are under a new coaching staff this season.

Bill Belton was tabbed as the Hermits new head coach back in mid-April after leading Winslow Township to back-to-back New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Group 4 state championships. Belton enters Year 1 taking over for Pete Lancetta, who the school parted ways with during the off-season. The first-year St. Augustine Prep coach found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships.

St. Augustine Prep ended last season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

The 8-time Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) state champion Salesianum Sallies enter the new season with high expectations after falling short of winning a title, coming on the short end of a 21-20 loss to Middletown.

Here’s the five announced matchups for the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic, according to their website:

Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic (Sep. 3-5) 2026 matchups

Sep. 3

Howard High School of Technology (Del.) vs. Hodgson Vo-Tech (Del.), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (Del.) vs. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Pa.), 7:45 p.m.

Sep. 4

Conrad (Del.) vs. Milford (Del.), 4 p.m.

Dover (N.J.) vs. West Catholic (Pa.)

Sep. 5

Atlantic City (N.J.) vs. St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 4 p.m.

More about Salesianum High School

“Salesianum School, founded in 1903, is a private, all-boys Catholic high school in Wilmington, Delaware, rooted in the teachings of St. Francis de Sales. Renowned for its rigorous academics, spiritual development, and a commitment to service, Salesianum fosters leadership and brotherhood. The school boasts a rich tradition in athletics and extracurricular excellence, preparing young men for college and lifelong success through faith, scholarship, and community.”