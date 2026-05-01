Mike Gordon Jr. steps down as Plainfield (NJ) boys basketball coach

Plainfield (NJ) Plainfield boys basketball program has been one of New Jersey’s best after winning a second straight Group 4 state championship this past winter. Now the Cardinals are searching for a new head coach after an announcement by Mike Gordon Jr., according to a NJ.com report.

Per the report, Gordon Jr. is stepping down as Plainfield’s head coach of the boys basketball team, compiling a 117-77 overall record after eight seasons. The report adds that the coach confirmed that there’s a 90 percent chance that his son, 2027 four-star point guard Micah Gordon would be transferring schools, but didn’t acknowledge where to just yet.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“I guess we can say he’s going to transfer. Don’t have a destination at this time, but yeah, he’s 90% going to transfer,” Gordon said via the NJ.com report. “And it’s not because of anything that Plainfield lacks. I think we have some of the best facilities; we got a state of the art weight room. I think everything he needs is there.”

But I just think that he’s created a lane for himself just in reference to who he’s becoming. So he needs to be around high level players every day. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many 6-9, 6-10s walking around Plainfield that are going to challenge him at the rim every practice.”

Gordon, who is ranked as the state’s No. 1 player, No. 11 at his position and No. 37 nationally according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is currently the program’s all-time leading scorer at 1,841 points, per NJ.com.

The Cardinals ended this past season with a 27-4 record and finished ranked No. 3 in the final 2025 New Jersey High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Plainfield High School

Plainfield High School, located in the heart of Plainfield, NJ, is a historic institution known for its commitment to academic achievement, arts, and athletics. Home of the Cardinals, PHS offers a diverse curriculum, including advanced placement courses, career and technical education, and a strong performing arts program. With a legacy of school spirit and community pride, Plainfield High encourages students to excel and become leaders in a global society.

How to Follow New Jersey High School Boys Basketball

For New Jersey high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.