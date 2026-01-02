Mike Vrabel supports idea to collab with Foxborough High football

New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye comments earlier in the week about the narrative that the Patriots have played a fairly easy schedule compared to other teams in the NFL brought up the mention of a neighbor: The 5-time Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state champion Foxborough Warriors.

Now New England head coach Mike Vrabel has a word to say to their high school football neighbors from down the street, but in support to collaborate in the future. The first-year Patriots coach was asked by local reporters on Friday about the comment regarding Foxborough High football and Vrabel responded positively that the team and school could come together to collaborate to support the Warriors.

“Anything we can do to support Foxborough High School football team, I’m willing to do… We’ll come up with something creative,” Vrabel said on Friday to reporters.

Mike Vrabel: "Anything we can do to support Foxborough High School football team, I'm willing to do… We'll come up with something creative." — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) January 2, 2026

Maye earlier in the week fired back at critics, mentioning Foxborough in the context of the Patriots are playing better competition than a Massachusetts high school football team.

“We play in the National Football League,” Maye said on Wednesday to reporters responding to critics of their 2025 schedule. “Every team has great players. It’s not like we’re playing Foxborough High School down the road.”

The Warriors are coming off a 9-4 Massachusetts high school football campaign as they reached the MIAA Division 5 Super Bowl state championship game, falling short in a 14-7 decision to Shawsheen Valley Tech.

Foxborough has had a long winning tradition at the school as they have won football state titles in 1987, 1988, 1991, 2006 and 2023. The Warriors are also 16-time Hockomock League champions. When it comes to Massachusetts high school football football teams, Foxborough features one of the better ones out of the Bay State.

