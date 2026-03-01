Mill Creek (Ga.) football reveals 2026 schedule

Coming off a second consecutive 7-4 season, Mill Creek is looking to get back into the upper echelon of Georgia high school football.

Still led by head coach Josh Lovelady, the Hawks lost just four games from 2021-2023. In 2022, Mill Creek won its first state title in school history, reaching the top of the 6A mountain.

Lovelady and Co. remain a prominent fixture and have consistently hovered around the top 25 in the state Rivals Composite Rankings — they finished at No. 32 in 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, Mill Creek now knows the road ahead.

The school has released its schedule for this coming season. It’ll be tough from the jump, as the Hawks will play each of their first three games away from home. The season is set to begin on Aug. 21 at Norcross.

The home-opener is set for Sept. 11 against North Gwinnett. The early road trip also means that Mill Creek will get a three-game home stand late in the year. Its final home game of the regular season is a big one, as Buford will come to Hoschton on Oct. 23.

In 2025, Mill Creek got off to a 2-2 start, then rattled off five wins in a row before dropping its regular season finale and first-round playoff game. The Hawks averaged just over 30 points per game.

Their full 2026 schedule can be seen below:

Aug. 21 — at Norcross

Aug. 28 — at Brookwood

Sept. 4 — at Archer

Sept. 11 – vs. North Gwinnett

Sept. 25 — at Discovery

Oct. 2 — vs. Central Gwinnett

Oct. 9 — vs. Seckinger

Oct. 23 — vs. Buford

Oct. 30 at Collins Hill

