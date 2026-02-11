Millard South (Neb.) announces 2026 football slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Nebraska, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The team that has been the most impressive out of the Cornhusker State is the Millard South Patriots (Neb.), which won last season’s NSAA Class A state championship game against Papillion-La Vista South in dominating fashion, 49-0. What stands out about this 2026 slate is the multiple out-of-state games in Missouri against state powers Lee’s Summit North and Cardinal Ritter.

The Patriots went 12-1 on their way to the state championship as they received a historic season from Alabama signee Jett Thomalla, who completed 193 of 266 (73 percent) passes for 3,484 yards and 61 touchdowns. Thomalla’s heir apparent has transferred in with Nebraska commitment Trae Taylor coming in from Carmel Catholic (IL). Taylor will take over after putting up some monster numbers in Illinois last fall, completing 205 of 251 passes for 3,571 yards, 38 touchdowns and also rushed for 633 and 12 scores.

Millard South High School 2026 football schedule

Week 1 – at Millard North

Week 2 – Lee’s Summit North (MO)

Week 3 – at Elkhorn South

Week 4 – at Cardinal Ritter College Prep (MO)

Week 5 – Omaha North

Week 6 – at Millard West

Week 7 – at Westview

Week 8 – Lincoln East

Week 9 – Westside

The Patriots ended this past season finishing ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the final 2025 Nebraska High School Football Massey Rankings.

