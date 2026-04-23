Minnesota High School Football: Breck School names new head coach

Minneapolis (MN) Breck School is looking to build off the success of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season and they have named who will be their next head coach.

According to an announcement by the Breck School’s athletic department, the school has tabbed Chris Goodwin as the football program’s next lead man. Goodwin was previously the head coach at Norwood-Young America (Minn.) Central, where he led the Raiders to a 4-6 record in 2025.

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We are excited to announce the hiring of our next Head Football Coach, Chris Goodwin! Chris focuses on building a strong team culture and supporting players to reach their full potential on and off the field. We are looking forward to the fall season

We are excited to announce the hiring of our next Head Football Coach, Chris Goodwin! Chris focuses on building a strong team culture and supporting players to reach their full potential on and off the field. We are looking forward to the fall season #BreckFB pic.twitter.com/YuXdsYhPIV — Breck Athletics (@BreckAthletics) April 21, 2026

The Mustangs are coming off their first winning season since 2021, when the program went 7-5. Before that, Breck School went through three consecutive losing campaigns where the school was a combined 10-18.

Breck School in 2025 finished with a 5-4 record and as the state’s No. 201st ranked team, according to the final Minnesota High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Breck School

Breck School is a private Episcopal day school located in Minneapolis, MN, serving students from preschool through grade 12. Known for its rigorous academics, strong sense of community, and commitment to character development, Breck fosters intellectual curiosity and leadership in a diverse and inclusive environment. The school integrates faith, values, and service into daily life, preparing students for success in college and beyond.

For Minnesota high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the North Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Minnesota.