Missing Virginia high school football coach still receiving a paycheck

It’s been three months since former Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner went missing, potentially due to the arrest warrants against him. However, as ABC News 13’s Caleb Perhne reported, the Union High School coach is allegedly still receiving a paycheck.

According to the lists Perhne and his team obtained, Turner still received monthly payments of $5,767.27 each for November 2025, December 2025, and January 2026. These transactions occurred after he went missing on November 20, two days before his team competed in a playoff game against Graham.

In addition to that amount, another list reflected that Turner received monthly coaching supplements of $1,308.18 in the same months. That’s $21,226.35 paid over the last three months to an individual charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and another five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

When asked about the payments, Wise County schools superintendent Mike Goforth said that the school board dismissed Turner on February 9. Until then, payroll records may reflect the regular payment that Turner used to receive due to payroll processing timelines. Goforth added that the lists, which showed alleged continuous payments, don’t mean continued employment.

Meanwhile, as the hunt for Turner continues, the head football coach position at Union High School remains vacant. As for the team, they lost 21-20 to Glenvar, ending their 2025 Virginia high school football season with a 13-1 record.

