Mission Hills (Calif.) promotes Thomas Altieri to head football coach

Mission Hills (Calif.) has been without a permanent head football coach since late October when Chris Hauser stepped down. Now the Grizzlies have decided they will not go outside of their staff for the next head coach of the program.

The football program announced on Thursday that they have promoted assistant Thomas Altieri to the position of head football coach. Altieri was one of the assistants that was placed on administrative leave during the pending outcome of a probe that began back in mid-September, along with Hauser and assistant Edward Nuckols.

Both Altieri and Nuckols were reinstated to their positions after the district concluded a month-long investigation into an incident involving the football team. Altieri will take over one of the state’s top high school football programs a Mission Hills finished within the Top 25 to end the 2025 campaign.

Mission Hills figures to be in the conversation again as a California power, with the Grizzlies returning 2028 three-star wide receiver Brayden Roberson and Minnesota commit Furian Inferrera transferred into the program just this week.

The Grizzlies ended this past season with a 9-2 record and finished as the No. 17th ranked team in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mission Hills High School

Mission Hills High School, established in 2004, serves students in San Marcos, California. The school offers a diverse range of academic programs, including career-oriented options like Business, Law Enforcement, and Culinary Arts. With an enrollment of approximately 2,893 students, it maintains a student-teacher ratio of 27:1. The Grizzlies compete in various sports, notably achieving CIF San Diego Section championships in football and girls basketball. The school’s commitment to academic excellence is complemented by strong athletic programs.

