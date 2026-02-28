Mississippi High School Football: Hattiesburg drops 2026 schedule
One of the top high school football programs in Mississippi has revealed its schedule for the 2026 season.
Hattiesburg, led by five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, returned to the state title game in 2025 under first-year head coach Kendall Lacey. The Tigers finished 12-3 and ended the year as the No. 28 team in the state, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.
Entering year two under Lacey, Keys is off to Tennessee, but the goal and the expectations remain the same for the Tigers: win.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had a lot of people tell me no to being a head coach,” Lacey told the Pine Belt News in December. “But Hattiesburg was the one place that said yes. So this means everything. I just pray I can bring home that first state championship for them.”
Hattiesburg will begin the 2026 season at home on Aug. 28 against Petal. They’ll also embark on an early-season three-game road trip that includes a trip to Biloxi.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Charles Bediako
Court rules on injunction
- 2New
Greg Sankey
One-time transfer rule
- 3
Donald Trump
Calls on Saban, Tebow, Tiger
- 4Hot
NCAA
Tampering to bring penalties
- 5
CFB targeting
Rule changes proposed
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Petal defeated Hattiesburg 50-28 in week two of the 2025 season. After starting the year 2-2, the Tigers then rattled off 10 wins in a row. During that winning streak, they eclipsed 40 points in seven games.
The Hattiesburg schedule for this coming season can be seen below.
Hattiesburg Tigers Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 28 — vs. Petal
Sept. 4 — vs. Laurel
Sept. 11 — at Oak Grove
Sept. 18 — at Biloxi
Sept. 25 — at Meridian
Oct. 9 — vs. Jim Hill
Oct. 16 — vs. Forest Hill
Oct. 23 — at George County
Oct. 30 — at West Jones
Nov. 6 — vs. Terry
How to follow Mississippi high school football
For Mississippi high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Magnolia State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Mississippi.