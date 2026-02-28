Mississippi High School Football: Hattiesburg drops 2026 schedule

One of the top high school football programs in Mississippi has revealed its schedule for the 2026 season.

Hattiesburg, led by five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, returned to the state title game in 2025 under first-year head coach Kendall Lacey. The Tigers finished 12-3 and ended the year as the No. 28 team in the state, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Entering year two under Lacey, Keys is off to Tennessee, but the goal and the expectations remain the same for the Tigers: win.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had a lot of people tell me no to being a head coach,” Lacey told the Pine Belt News in December. “But Hattiesburg was the one place that said yes. So this means everything. I just pray I can bring home that first state championship for them.”

Hattiesburg will begin the 2026 season at home on Aug. 28 against Petal. They’ll also embark on an early-season three-game road trip that includes a trip to Biloxi.

Petal defeated Hattiesburg 50-28 in week two of the 2025 season. After starting the year 2-2, the Tigers then rattled off 10 wins in a row. During that winning streak, they eclipsed 40 points in seven games.

The Hattiesburg schedule for this coming season can be seen below.

Aug. 28 — vs. Petal

Sept. 4 — vs. Laurel

Sept. 11 — at Oak Grove

Sept. 18 — at Biloxi

Sept. 25 — at Meridian

Oct. 9 — vs. Jim Hill

Oct. 16 — vs. Forest Hill

Oct. 23 — at George County

Oct. 30 — at West Jones

Nov. 6 — vs. Terry

