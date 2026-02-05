Mississippi High School Football: Starkville HC John Carr leaving for job on NFL staff

After one season at the helm of Starkville (Miss.) High football, John Carr is reportedly on the move once again.

According to Robbie Faulk of the Starkville Daily News, Carr is headed to the NFL and will join the Cleveland Browns as the chief of staff executive, effective immediately.

Carr came to Starkville after one season at Clinton (Miss.). In 2025, the Yellowjackets went 6-5 and finished as the No. 8 team in the state, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Starkville got off to a 4-1 start, highlighted by a big win over Brandon. It lost its last three games of the season, though, including a first-round playoff game against Tupelo.

At the Division I level, Carr has spent time as the director of football operations at Southern Miss from 2013-15 and was the wide receivers coach at both Troy (2019-21) and Louisiana Monroe (2018, 2022-23).

He also brings experience as an offensive coordinator at the junior college level. He helped operate offenses at both East Mississippi CC (2004-05) and Jones College (2016-17).

Carr returned to the high school level in 2024, taking the head coaching job at Clinton. Before then, he had a long HC stop in Louisiana at Ouachita Parish from 2005-2012, where he won 73 games. He was also a WRs coach at West Monroe (La.) from 1999-2002.

Starkville is now back in the market for a third head coach in three seasons.

More about Starkville High School

