Mississippi high school football suspending program for 2026 due to lack of player interest

The Booneville (MS) Thrasher football program has fallen on hard times the last few years. Currently riding a 32-game losing streak dating back to 2023 and receiving little interest from the student population regarding playing Mississippi high school football, a decision has been made about the 2026 season per a Mississippi Clarion Ledger report.

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Thrasher officially announced that the school will be suspending its football program for the 2026 season due to a lack of interest, with the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) granting the request.

“Over the last few football seasons, we have experienced continually decreasing numbers of players on our football teams, both at the high school and junior high levels,” the statement said via the report. “This lack of interest has made it difficult for the teams to be as successful and competitive as we would like, despite the best efforts of the coaches and players.”

More recently, the low numbers have reached a point where safety has become an issue for the young men who are stepping on the field to represent our school. Football is a physical game and asking 11-15 young men to play every snap versus some of the strongest competition is dangerous and most assuredly not in their best interest.”

Being competitive on the field was a problem all throughout the 2025 campaign as the team only was able to muster 72 points through 11 games, according to MaxPreps statistics. The closest game on the field this past season was a 32-6 loss to Middleton to start the 2025 campaign.

Thrasher went 0-10 last season and finished as the state’s No. 275th ranked team, according to the final 2025 Mississippi High School Football Massey Rankings.

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