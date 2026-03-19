Mississippi High School Football: West Point reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Mississippi, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Coming out of the Magnolia State to release their upcoming fall high school football schedule are the West Point Green Wave (MS), which was among one of Mississippi’s top programs from the past several years. West Point will be in a bit of transition this off-season as they will be led by a new leader this fall campaign.

The Green Wave promoted longtime assistant Roger Burton to head coach last month, taking over for Brett Morgan, who left West Point to accept the same position at Starkville (MS). Morgan left behind a West Point program he has built up to being one of the best on an annual basis in the Magnolia State. In just two seasons as the lead man for the Green Wave, Morgan put together a 24-4 mark, making two trips to the state championship game and winning one of those appearances.

The full West Point 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

May 14 – Oxford, 6 p.m. – Spring game

Aug. 21 – Neshoba Central, 6 p.m. – Preseason game

Aug. 28 – Louisville, 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Starkville, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Noxubee County, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Tupelo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Callaway, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Pontotoc, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Caledonia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – New Hope, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 – at Columbus, 7 p.m.

The 2026 West Point Green Wave Football Schedule!!

Go 🟢 🌊 pic.twitter.com/sj62Yh8maX — West Point Green Wave #TooMuchPoint (@WP_Athletics) March 19, 2026

The Green Wave this past 2025 season finished with a 6-5 record and as the No. 8 in the state, according to the final Mississippi 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Point High School

Starkville High School, located in Starkville, Mississippi, is known for its strong academic performance, diverse student body, and championship-winning athletic programs. As the home of the Yellowjackets, SHS fosters school pride through excellence in sports, arts, and academics. The school emphasizes leadership, innovation, and college readiness, offering a wide range of AP courses, extracurriculars, and career-prep opportunities for students.

For Mississippi high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Magnolia State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Mississippi high school football excitement across the state.