Missouri girls basketball team Incarnate Word wins ninth consecutive state championship

Incarnate Word Academy added another chapter to its Missouri girls basketball dominance by winning its ninth consecutive state championship. The Red Knights defeated Staley, 50-46, to capture the Class 6 state title. It’s deja vu for Incarnate Word because they defeated the same team for last season’s championship.

Southeast Missouri State commit Addi Owen led the way with 16 points, helping Incarnate Word defend its crown and end its season on a 25-game winning streak. St. Louis University commit Peyton Olufson added 15 points, while Savannah Stricker contributed seven points and four rebounds.

The Red Knights posted an overall record of 29-2, with their last defeat coming against Ontario Christian on December 20, 2025. Meanwhile, Incarnate Word’s ninth consecutive state championship is a Missouri girls basketball record. They also have the record for most state titles with 16.

Likewise, the victory meant that the graduating seniors completed a four-peat while establishing a 121-4 mark. That record includes a portion of their national record of 141 consecutive victories, established from 2020 to 2025.

However, it doesn’t mean that Incarnate Word’s dominance of the Missouri girls basketball scene didn’t have any roadblocks. In 2024, coach Dan Rolfes stepped away for nine months to recover from a near-fatal heart attack. That incident happened after their Class 6 semifinal game against Rock Bridge. Despite his absence, his team still won the championship against Kickapoo and capped off a perfect 31-0 season.

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