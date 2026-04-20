Missouri high school football head coach fired for residency violations

According to a report by 810 Varsity, Lee’s Summit West High School (MO) announced that they have fired head football coach Willie Horn and multiple assistants have been removed for enrollment infractions, breaking rules that of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA).

Horn led one of Missouri high school football’s top programs, with the Titans within the state’s Top 25 this past season. In four seasons at the helm, Horn compiled a 17-25 overall record from 2022 to 2025.

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Lee’s Summit West sent a letter to families regarding the changes made within the football program as it revealed that there was multiple residency violations, using fraudulent leases and utility bills. Also listed in the state’s findings was an instance of illegal recruiting and undue influence. Letter states that upon MSHSAA approval, the Titans will be forfeiting all varsity and freshman team victories from the 2025 season.

Below is the letter that was sent out to families by Lee’s Summit West, per the report.

Dear Titan Football Families,

I am writing to share an important update regarding our football program. Recently, concerns were brought to the administration’s attention regarding potential violations of Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) bylaws. Following an internal review, we have identified residency violations involving several student-athletes who participated during the 2025 season.



Our investigation confirmed that multiple students were enrolled at Lee’s Summit West using fraudulent leases and utility bills despite not residing within the school’s attendance boundaries. The district has shared with local law enforcement that all documents appear to have been provided to families by a single landlord. In addition, findings revealed at least one instance of actions aligned with recruiting and undue influence as defined by MSHSAA bylaws.



In keeping with our commitment to integrity and transparency, the district has submitted a self-report to MSHSAA and will fully cooperate with all expectations. All Lee’s Summit West varsity and freshmen wins from last season will be forfeited, per MSHSAA approval.



At Lee’s Summit West, we hold high expectations for all programs and staff. These expectations ensure a safe, fair, and positive experience for every student-athlete. As of today, Head Coach Willie Horn, assistant coach Bill Birmingham and volunteer coach Sean Thornton will no longer be part of the football program. Today, we shared this information with members of the football team. We understand the news we shared may be difficult and create uncertainty. Our priority remains clear: we are here for our students. We are committed to supporting our athletes and ensuring stability moving forward. The head coaching position will be posted, and we will work to secure strong leadership for the program.



We also recognize the importance of preventing situations like this in the future. The district is reviewing steps to reinforce expectations and ensure a clear understanding of eligibility requirements and applicable bylaws among those involved in our programs.



While privacy rules for personnel may limit what we can share, please know we are addressing this matter with seriousness and care. This situation does not reflect the standards we expect at Lee’s Summit West, and we will continue to hold ourselves accountable. Thank you for your continued support of our student-athletes and our school community. If you have questions or would like to discuss the needs of your student, please do not hesitate to reach out.

The Titans ended up finishing with a 4-7 record and as the No. 21 ranked team in the state, according to the final Missouri 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Lee’s Summit West High School

Lee’s Summit West High School, located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a top-performing public high school known for its academic excellence, athletic achievements, and strong community spirit. Home of the Titans, LSW offers a wide range of Advanced Placement courses, award-winning arts programs, and competitive sports teams. The school prides itself on fostering leadership, innovation, and character development in its students, preparing them for success in college and beyond.

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